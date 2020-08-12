Cherry recognized as an extraordinary nurse

LAURINBURG – Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health Care System are nominated by patients and families, physicians and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health Care System honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly. This quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Bryan Cherry, RN. Cherry is a nurse in the Emergency Center. He was recently honored by hospital executives and his coworkers for his work ethic and compassion and for going well out of his way to help his patients.

He was nominated by the Emergency Center director, assistant director and fellow co-worker. His letter of nomination read: “We would like to take a few minutes to recognize an excellent nurse that exemplifies the “Scotland Way” in every aspect of his practice at Scotland Health Care System. Bryan Cherry is the dayshift charge nurse on weekends, and he is without a doubt the leader on the shift. Not only does Bryan ensure that all patients are receiving safe, high quality, compassionate care but he genuinely cares about his teammates and co-workers as well. Bryan has gone above and beyond time after time, and regardless of how busy the unit is, he always finds a way to lend a hand on other units whenever he is called upon. Bryan is always pleasant, and this sets the tone for his entire team. It doesn’t matter what challenges the day throws at him; he always rises to the occasion and just ‘gets it done.’ Bryan is always optimistic, finds the good in every situation and prevails with patient experience. Bryan is an invaluable asset, not only to the department but to the healthcare system. In our opinion, Bryan would make an outstanding candidate for the DAISY Award.

“Bryan Cherry is the weekend day shift charge nurse in the ER. He has all the qualities that a great nurse and leader must have to assist in the care of patients in the ED. He has impeccable skills that only a nurse that was chosen by the profession has. I have worked with several charge nurses throughout my career and there has not been another that I have enjoyed working with as much as Bryan. He is amazing with his patients. He is even more amazing with his co-workers. Everyone in this field understands the importance of workplace morale. Bryan keeps us going when the day has been tough. He is always by our side to make sure that we are okay after the loss of our patient. He works side by side with all of the critical patients, and he is there to pick us up when the outcome is not what we hope for. He is our peace in an environment of chaos. I understand that the DAISY Award is for nurses with excellent skills with patients. He has mastered that. However, Bryan deserves this award not only for his loving and caring nursing practice, he deserves this award for being the best at everything he does in the ED with patients and staff included. There is not just one event that stands out that shows how great of a nurse he is, there are multiple. Bryan should be the next DAISY Award recipient because of his all-around skills as an amazing person and nurse.“

At a presentation in front of Bryan’s colleagues, he received a certificate commending him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” He was also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse; nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can also be found online at www.scotlandhealth.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Nominate-a-Nurse-for-a-Daisy-Award

For information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health Care System, contact Holly Goodwin at 910-291-7530.