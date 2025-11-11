The community joined together on Tuesday to thank those who have served during a Veterans Day event held in Wagram.

WAGRAM — A wave of voices rang out in unison Tuesday morning as hundreds of residents packed the Wagram Recreation Center, shouting “Thank you!” to honor the men and women who served in the nation’s armed forces.

The outpouring of gratitude was part of the town’s annual Veterans Day Celebration, which began with a parade from Murray Park down Second Street. Spectators lined the route, cheering as military veterans — led by Grand Marshal Hyder Massey and members of Scotland High School’s Junior ROTC — marched by in tribute. Massey, a longtime public servant, spent 25 years on the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

Inside the recreation center, the program opened with a presentation of the colors by the Junior ROTC under the direction of Sgt. Maj. James McKee. Barry Smith performed the national anthem, followed by remarks from local leaders.

Wagram Commissioner Iasia Wells reminded the crowd of the deeper purpose of the day.

“Today we gather not only to celebrate but to remember — the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” Wells said. “Because of them, we enjoy the freedom and opportunities that make our community and our country so special.”

Commissioner Lori Reynolds, a U.S. Navy veteran who served as the program’s chairperson, echoed that message.

“All veterans know the meaning of duty and sacrifice,” Reynolds said.

The keynote speaker was state Rep. Garland Pierce, a U.S. Army veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He delivered a heartfelt tribute to those who have served in times of both war and peace.

“To all who served—those who came home changed and those who didn’t return — we honor you, we remember you,” Pierce said. “Your nation is grateful.”

Pierce encouraged veterans to take advantage of the benefits available to them through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Too many are dying premature deaths because they are not taking advantage of the VA health care system,” he said.

Pierce also recognized Purple Heart recipients — service members wounded or killed in combat — commending their courage and sacrifice.

“You know what some of these veterans go through, particularly those who have been on the battlefield,” Pierce said. “Veterans, you give without complaining, without reservation, even when giving costs you dearly. Thank you for your sacrifice, your care, and your dedication to making our lives better.”

He closed his remarks with a familiar sentiment that resonated throughout the room: “All gave some, and some gave all.”

Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11, marking the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. The ceasefire took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, a moment that has come to symbolize peace and remembrance for all who have served.