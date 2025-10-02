LAURINBURG — Scotland County mental health providers gathered Saturday for the launch of a new statewide initiative aimed at expanding access to behavioral and mental health services.

The grant-funded program, called Let’s Talk, offers free assessments, screenings, and behavioral or mental health referrals to community residents.

Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was awarded the grant to administer the program. Dr. Brian Shackleford, ONSMS president, explained the program to attendees during an address titled “Break The Stigma.”

Shackleford discussed the stigma that continues to surround mental and behavioral health issues and the treatments that can prevent people from seeking help. He also noted that some individuals may not know how or where to find care. The Let’s Talk initiative aims to remove these and other barriers, providing all services and referrals free to clients and providers.

Scotland and Robeson counties were chosen for the program’s kickoff because of concerning social determinants such as poor health outcomes, high poverty, and high crime. According to statewide metrics, these counties ranked among the highest for these risk factors.

When ONSMS decided to start the program locally, they contacted State Rep. Garland Pierce to help secure a meeting space and act as a liaison with the community. Pierce, who said he has long supported increasing mental health provider availability in rural North Carolina, helped connect ONSMS with Michelle Ellerbe, CEO of Carolina Solution in Laurinburg, which hosted the launch.

Providers who attended included Carolina Solution, IWB, Scotland Family Counseling, and Serenity Therapeutics.

County residents interested in utilizing the Let’s Talk program can visit Let’s Talk-NC.org or call 743-643-4310 to start the referral process.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to noon at Carolina Solution, 303 N. Main St. in Laurinburg. The Robeson County launch will be held Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carter Clinic, 2409 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.