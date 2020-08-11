Break-in

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a break-in to I. Ellis Johnson Elementary school on Monday. Nothing was reported to be missing and the suspects are two 17-year-olds.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied vehicle on McGirts Bridge Road Monday. The vehicle was occupied by one adult, who did not sustain any injuries. There was an estimated $400 in damages.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Alexander Goode, 54, of Bostick Road was arrested Monday for violating a domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — James Hinson, 34, of Laurel Hill was arrested Monday for failure to appear out of Richmond County. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Damin Williams, 26, of McColl Road was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $30,000 bond.