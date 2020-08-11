BOE stuck on the concerns of conditioning for student-athletes

LAURINBURG — Sports or no sports? That’s been the discussion for Scotland County schools along with all other public schools and colleges throughout the country.

The Scotland County Board of Education heard from Scotland High Assistant Principal and Athletic Director David Johnson about the possibility of playing sports this fall despite students being virtual for the first nine-weeks.

Johnson spoke to the board on having students pick up a physical form for sports on Aug. 12-13 and to begin allowing for conditioning on Aug. 24 — unless the North Carolina High School Association says otherwise on Aug. 17.

But the board was worried about putting the students at risk with allowing them to condition.

“For me, I can’t even believe we’re having a conversation about sports when we’re not allowing our students to go to school,” said Boardmember Darrel “B.J.” Gibson. “That’s a concern for me … I’m OK with the paperwork but personally, I just see too many dangers starting conditioning.”

Gibson added that students are going to have to be readjusting themselves to virtual learning, which takes precedent over any form of sports. However, Boardmember Jeff Byrd said that he’s heard from parents saying that their students are suffering from anxiety and depression because they have nothing to look forward to.

“Sports is their way to college,” Byrd said. “It allows them some outlet that doesn’t involve them sitting at home playing video games, using drugs, gang activity and anything else that they’re currently doing.”

Boardmember Summer Woodside added her concern about allowing students to opt-out of the conditioning if they do not feel comfortable with conditioning right now but decide to play if there is a sports season.

“During the summer months all conditioning is optional anyway,” Johnson said. “Everything that we do right now is optional.”

The board spoke about not seeing an issue with getting the paperwork completed until the NCHSAA made a decision, but Byrd brought up that not allowing conditioning could hurt the students if sports do begin because they haven’t been practicing.

“We’re not going to be able to 100% say that it’s going to be safe for anybody,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “I think given the guidelines we’ve been given these plans are spot-on in terms of what we’re being asked to do.”

The board voted to go forward with paperwork but to speak on beginning conditioning again during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 24.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].