Restoring Hope gets grant to help feed kids

LAURINBURG — Restoring Hope Center, Inc. has received a $4,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation just in time to help feed children during the summer. The monetary gift will be used to help provide meals for children through the Scotland County Summer Meals Program.

“Food Lion Charitable Foundation continues to be a faithful supporter of Restoring Hope Center, Inc. They make a priority of reaching out to the people in the communities where they do business,” said Faye Coates, executive director for Restoring Hope. “It speaks volumes of this company’s regard and concern for those who may be facing food insecurity.”

Restoring hope Center, Inc. is committed to being a resource for help to its neighbors in the communities it serves. There are hundreds of lives impacted by the Summer Meals Program each year.

“We are so grateful for our partnerships with companies like Food Lion that help enable us to reach these children and consequently their families,” said Coates. “We will be forever thankful.”

About the Foundation

“The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury. Established in 2001,” said Coates, “the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger.”

The charitable foundation has provided more than $12 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s and other hunger relief programs as well as funding for long term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks.

“The foundation partners with Feeding America,” said Coates, “the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates.”

For information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates.

”By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations,” said Coates, “Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves.

“Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donating 1 billion more meals by 2025.”

Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For information, visit www.foodlion.com.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]