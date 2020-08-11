MAGIC OF DISNEY

“There were no wait times over 30 minutes, and they were really only that long due to how far they had people spaced out in the lines. Definitely lots of handwashing, sanitizing and social distancing going on. It’s been the best experience!” — Kacie Villanueva

LAURINBURG — Those who visit the Disney theme parks always have hopes of meeting the magical characters like Mickey, Goofy, Donald and any of the princesses.

But for one Laurinburg couple, their recent visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, also included a meeting with a writer from the New York Times.

Despite the restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jose and Jacie Villanueva were part of the crowd that traveled to Orlando for the theme park’s planned reopening on July 11.

Why?

“It’s Disney,” Kacie said simply.

It didn’t take long before the couple was stopped by the New York Times reporter, Brooks Barnes, and asked about coming to Disney World for a story that appeared in mid-July.

We will take any amount of normalcy and any amount of joy that we can get,” Jose said while in the park’s Tomorrowland. “I know that some people are upset about having to wear a mask or there being no fireworks (but) for us, we feel lucky to be here. This was the first thing that made us feel like we could leave our house and still feel safe.”

The couple has also taken a trip to California to visit Disney’s second site in Anaheim and, for that trip, the Villanuevas pieced together a YouTube video called “Where In The World Are The Villaneuvas” to document some of their time spent in Disneyland.

Equipped with a camera and Mickey Mouse ears, the Laurinburg couple explored the park’s rides, food and gift shops. Kacie, a recent graduate of Saint Andrews University, did much of the videoing.

“There were no wait times over 30 minutes, and they were really only that long due to how far they had people spaced out in the lines,” Kacie said in a Facebook post. “Definitely lots of handwashing, sanitizing and social distancing going on. It’s been the best experience!”

