Bishop announces millions for water development in Red Springs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Dan Bishop (NC-09) announced a grant for Red Springs for water infrastructure as a part of an investment from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Clean water is a universal necessity and accessibility should not be obstructed because of location. I applaud the Trump Administration for working to modernize clean water accessibility and wastewater infrastructure for rural communities,” said Rep. Bishop.

The United States Department of Agriculture invested $462 million to modernize drinking water accessibility for rural communities through the Water & Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. The program is expected to impact 467,000 people across the United States.

The town of Red Springs in Robeson County received $1.7 million to construct a water treatment plant, improve three existing water supply wells and storage tanks sites, and replace deteriorated water lines.