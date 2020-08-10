Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Britt Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into their residence through a bedroom window and stole a 42-inch TV, a 32-inch TV, a pair of Jordan shoes and a pair of Air Force One shoes totaling $800.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen $600 from them. There is a person of interest.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had cut two tires on their vehicle causing $400 damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had busted their glass storm door, causing $200 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 45, of Rockingham was arrested Friday for failure to appear warrants in Cumberland County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendall Maynor, 36, of First Street was arrested Friday for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Deon Williams, 29, of Gibson was arrested Saturday for a first-degree trespassing warrant. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kaitlin Smith, 29, of Tartan Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Candice Barrington, 41, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 41, of Todd Circle was arrested Saturday for a misdemeanor larceny warrant. He was given a $1,000 bond.