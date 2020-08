LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet on Monday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. and a link to the live stream will be available on the Scotland County School’s website.

Topics expected to be discussed are the sale of North Laurinburg Elementary, a presentation on athletics and an update on virtual learning and a virtual professional development day that is planned for next week.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].