Scotland County loses an icon in Henderson

Former Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce President and Economic Developer James Frank Henderson Jr., better known as Jim Frank, died on Sunday at the age of 76 in Florida.

Henderson was born in 1944 in Chesterfield, South Carolina. He was a 1962 graduate of Chesterfield High School and a 1966 graduate of Wofford College.

He moved to Laurinburg to work at McNairs after working for Burlington Industries in both Burlington and Smithfield. Henderson became the economic developer and the president for the Chamber in 1987 until his retirement in 2007.

“Growing up all my life in Scotland County, when I was old enough to understand what the Chamber of Commerce was, when you thought about the Chamber you thought of Jim Frank Henderson,” said Executive Director Chris English. “During his 20 years as president, the Chamber received many awards and recognitions.”

English added that, during Henderson’s time he brought in FCC as well as Meritor into the county and even kept the Chamber going during the economic downfall in the community when WestPoint Stevens left the county.

”He also deserves recognition for being able to maintain the Chamber during the economic downfall in the early 2000s,” English said. “For the Chamber of Commerce to survive he had to have a vision and I can’t imagine the stress he was under, because not only was he the president but he was also the economic developer, so he had the job of bringing businesses in.”

Larry Burnett, former executive director of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission, worked closely with Henderson for nearly 28 years.

“He was a great guy, a good Chamber director, and an even better industrial director,” Burnett said. “He and I worked together to create a mega-site at the airport that took the better part of a year to put together. It was unusual to have such a large mega-site, and we needed to take a picture …

“Jim Frank and I thought it’d be good to get a truck with an elevated platform and go up to get a photo,” continued Burnett. “Jim Frank was scared of heights, but he still went up about 50 feet and got a great photo.”

After his retirement, Henderson moved to Sunset Beach before moving to Rotunda West, Florida, in 2018. He is survived by his wife, daughter, stepsons, step-granddaughter, brothers and mother.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday in Chesterfield, but the family invites anyone who would like to join them virtually to log into the Miller Rivers Caulder Funeral Home Facebook page to watch the service on livestream at 10 a.m.

