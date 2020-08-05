County DSS celebrating Child Support Awareness Month

LAURINBURG — All across the nation, August has been celebrated as Child Support Awareness Month since 1995. It’s a time set aside to bring awareness to the Child Support Program and just what child support means to families across America.

Children are entitled to financial support from their parents, although not all children receive it. The child support program is made of many people working together to help families including caseworkers at the Department of Social Services, attorneys, clerks of court, sheriffs’ personnel and judges.

From July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, Scotland County Social Services collected more than $5.5 million from noncustodial parents. This is an increase from the previous year by over $338,000, money that came in handy for parents and guardians during the pandemic. Scotland County currently has 4157 active cases, with 91.3% of those under an order to provide support.

As part of the celebration, Scotland County DSS is raising awareness in a few different ways. Scotland County Department of Social Services Facebook page will be featuring informational videos and posts throughout the month to answer commonly asked questions about the program. Staff will be wearing a new shirt throughout the month that was designed by one of their own, Grant Colden, a child support enforcement agent.

Additionally, the agency is offering Amnesty to anyone with a Scotland County Order for Arrest for failure to pay child support. Those with an active Order for Arrest may contact their caseworker at DSS to make arrangements reducing the bond to $500. The balance will still be owed, but a repayment amount can be negotiated with the agency.

The amnesty program is time-limited and is only available during the month of August. Caseworkers can be contacted at 910-277-2500.