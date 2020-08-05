Popcorn s’mores will be a hit with the children

School is looming. And even if it’s going to be a virtual-learning scenario, this is a good time to give the children something to enjoy creating and eating.

These popcorn s’mores will do the trick.

Ingredients …

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

10 cups freshly popped popcorn

1 package (10 1/2 oz.) miniature marshmallows

2 cups mini graham cookies (teddy bears)

1 cup chocolate chips

Directions …

Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in a medium saucepan.

Cook over high heat for 5 minutes; remove from heat and stir in baking soda.

Combine popcorn and marshmallows in a large bowl.

Pour sugar mixture over popcorn to coat.

Gently stir in graham cookies and chocolate chips.

Spread mixture evenly into greased 15 x 10-inch pan.

Let cool completely. Break into pieces.

Store in an airtight container.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.