Popcorn s’mores will be a hit with the children

School is looming. And even if it’s going to be a virtual-learning scenario, this is a good time to give the children something to enjoy creating and eating.
These popcorn s’mores will do the trick.
Ingredients …
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine
1/2 cup corn syrup
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
10 cups freshly popped popcorn
1 package (10 1/2 oz.) miniature marshmallows
2 cups mini graham cookies (teddy bears)
1 cup chocolate chips
Directions …
Combine brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in a medium saucepan.
Cook over high heat for 5 minutes; remove from heat and stir in baking soda.
Combine popcorn and marshmallows in a large bowl.
Pour sugar mixture over popcorn to coat.
Gently stir in graham cookies and chocolate chips.
Spread mixture evenly into greased 15 x 10-inch pan.
Let cool completely. Break into pieces.
Store in an airtight container.
