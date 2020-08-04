County barely gets ripple effects from hurricane

LAURINBURG — Scotland County was prepared for the worst with Hurricane Isaias, but instead got off better than expected.

The area had been predicted to see high winds and 4 to 6 inches of rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, but saw less than 2 inches of rain and no damaging winds. According to Meteorologist Tom Green at the National Weather Service in Raleigh, Scotland County only saw about 25 mph winds and, in most areas, as little as two-tenths of an inch of rain.

Next door in Richmond County, there were 20 mph winds, while Moore County had 19 mph winds and Hoke County saw 22 mph winds.

“We were very prepared,” said Scotland County Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond. “We had the Emergency Operation Center staffed (and) we had a shelter open at the high school that was COVID-19 compliant. But we didn’t have a single person go to the shelter because we had almost no impact from the storm.”

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, the storm didn’t cause any water or sewer issues in the city or cause any debris issues. Despite power outages reported in other areas of the region, the county didn’t suffer any power outages or flooding.

The city of Laurinburg declared a state of emergency on Sunday and the county followed suit on Monday afternoon. The city terminated its state of emergency at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We prepared for the worst and we got better than the best,” Hammond said. “But we’re not out of the woods yet because hurricane season doesn’t hit its peak until around September. So we could have another storm headed our way next week, we just don’t know, so we want everyone to continue to stay prepared.”

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach just after 11 p.m. Monday with maximum winds of 85 mph, causing many homes to be flooded and a least five homes caught fire. As Isaias moves up the East Coast the storm was still sustaining near-hurricane strength winds of 70 mph.

Two people were killed and at least three others were unaccounted for after a tornado destroyed several mobile homes in Windsor, with as many as 15 others taken to hospitals for injuries.

Forecasters are expecting the storm to hold its strength as it continues on a path into New England late on Tuesday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Exchange.