Commissioners’ meeting cut short by Hurricane Isaias

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners met for a brief virtual meeting on Monday. Although the meeting was originally set to be held in person, because of the impending tropical storm, the county decided to continue virtually.

According to County Commissioner Board Chairman Bob Davis, the meeting was held to briefly handle some business that needed to be taken care of.

“We approved a rezoning and conditional use application for the Gryphon Group to allow them to expand their training facilities,” said Davis, “and we elected a voting delegate for the annual conference.

“The meeting was recessed until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. We will meet first at the I.E. Johnson school to tour the facility and then return to the Morgan Center,” continued Davis.

The commissioners expected to meet in person Wednesday as well as online. There was to be a closed session that was on the previous agenda, however, everything else was expected to be open to the public.

