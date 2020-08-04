Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into the residence through the rear door and stole a 60-inch TV, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and two chainsaws totaling $1,700.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle by busting out a side window causing $200 damage and taking a CD player valued at $200.

Larceny

GIBSON — A resident of Railroad Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons stole an $800 Cub Cadet yellow riding lawn mower from the bed of a truck.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Scotland Stop and Shop reported to the police department on Monday that a customer punched a window after an argument with the clerk causing $300 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford Road reported to the police department on Monday that their debit card was taken and used for $1,000.97. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jason Locklear, 25, of Craigs Lane was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Bryson Brown, 29, of Willow Drive was arrested Monday for attempted larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Richard Smith, 57, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested or failure to appear in Lee County District Court. He was given a $75,000 bond.