Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into the residence through the rear door and stole a 60-inch TV, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and two chainsaws totaling $1,700.
LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their vehicle by busting out a side window causing $200 damage and taking a CD player valued at $200.
Larceny
GIBSON — A resident of Railroad Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that unknown persons stole an $800 Cub Cadet yellow riding lawn mower from the bed of a truck.
Vandalism
LAURINBURG — Scotland Stop and Shop reported to the police department on Monday that a customer punched a window after an argument with the clerk causing $300 damage.
Fraud
LAURINBURG — A resident of Sanford Road reported to the police department on Monday that their debit card was taken and used for $1,000.97. The incident is under investigation.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Jason Locklear, 25, of Craigs Lane was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear.
LAURINBURG — Bryson Brown, 29, of Willow Drive was arrested Monday for attempted larceny and resisting arrest. He was given a $2,500 bond.
LAURINBURG — Richard Smith, 57, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested or failure to appear in Lee County District Court. He was given a $75,000 bond.