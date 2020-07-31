Woman charged with death by motor vehicle

LAURINBURG — An arrest has been made stemming from a February accident that left a South Carolina woman dead.

Amanda Denise Mumford, 35, was arrested this week and charged with death by motor vehicle and placed in the Scotland County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

The arrest is in connection to the accident that occurred on Feb. 19 on Old Wire Road. According to a representative from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Mumford was traveling east and crossed the center line striking the vehicle of 34-year-old Jamie Leigh Barfield. Barfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mumford also sustained injuries and was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital at the time.

Two people shot

On Thursday, officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were called to South Caledonia Road around 1:50 p.m. in reference to shots fired, according to a press release.

Upon arrival officers located a residence that appeared to have been struck by projectiles and were notified of two gunshot victims at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Other officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital and identified the gunshot victi9ms as two 19-year-old males of Laurinburg. One was treated and released from the hospital while the other was transported to a secondary medical facility location for further treatment but is in stable condition.

According to the press release, the two men were at the residence when an unidentified vehicle drove by and began firing at the residence and striking both victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].