Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Yadkin Avenue reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole a chair along with two window air conditioning units totaling $350.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lamont Pegues, 41, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Thursday for warrants for patient abuse out of Carthage. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Brian Byrd, 26, of Queensdale Street was arrested Thursday for assault on a female and breaking and entering. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Erik Graham, 20, of Anson Avenue was arrested Thursday for failure to appear out of Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.