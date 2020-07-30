Cornhole League is a go

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation has started a new cornhole league and it’s time to register.

“Registration will be $25 per player and that will guarantee you seven tournaments and the opportunity to play in a members-only championship tourney,” said Edmund Locklear, athletic programs supervisor. “The first six regular-season tournaments we will allow walk-ups to participate that will cost $10 per event. No walk-ups will be allowed for final league member tournaments.”

The league will consist of six tournament-style events. With three of the events BYOP (bring your own partner) and three events will be blind draw format. For each event Parks and Recreation will give a prize to the winners.

“Our first and most important rule is to have fun,” said Locklear. “Like all recreational sports, everyone comes out for a good time, so please exercise sportsmanship.

“The tournaments will be held at the Morgan Complex on the soccer field with lights,” added Locklear. “The Wagram Recreation Center will be our rainout location.”

Tournament dates are as follows (registration will be 6:30 p.m.; draw brackets at 6:45 p.m.; first games at 7 p.m.) …

— September 14 BYOP

— September 17 Doubles Blind Draw

— September 21 BYOP

— September 24 Doubles Blind Draw

— September 28 BYOP

— October 5 Doubles Blind Draw

— October 12 League Member Championship

The Scotland County Parks and Recreation will also be hosting a Pickleball clinic in the near future. More information will be available at a later date.

