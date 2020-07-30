Lightning causes water outage

Water service went out to parts of the county Wednesday evening after a lightning strike busted a line.

According to Laurinburg City Manager Charles Nichols, the break occurred on Frances Road and took four hours to locate before repairs could start.

“We knew we had a leak from the systems so we had our guys out there looking for it and it ended up being in a wooded area,” Nichols said. “But it only took a few hours to repair and it was fixed around 11 p.m.”

The busted line was towards Gibson and Laurel Hill and affected residents of those areas. Only one home was directly affected by a boil advisory until the water sample could come back.

