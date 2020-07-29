Another great twist on mac and cheese

One thing I’ve been seeing a lot of on social media lately is “Seafood Mac and Cheese,” and like any seafood and mac and cheese lover, I’ve been dying to try some. So after looking through some recipes, figuring out what I thought would be the best combos and hoping for the best — I created my own seafood mac and cheese.

I actually made this with the help of my best friend Kaliph who I recently went to go visit, but he doesn’t cook so he was just there to cut things and be entertaining while I prayed I didn’t mess up our dinner because the restaurant we wanted to go to was closed.

Now many of the recipes I saw with the seafood mac included scallops and lobster but due to the fact I had no idea if this was even going to be remotely good, we stuck with just crab and shrimp. Plus we didn’t even get real crab we got imitation crab, but it still tasted delicious.

I will say this recipe will probably feed 8 people. Measuring is not a thing I do well so we made way more than we even remotely needed. It was thick and creamy and had a nice crunch from the breading on top. Honestly, I’m 100% planning to make this mac again because I’m still thinking about it constantly.

***

Ingredients …

3 cups of dried pasta, your choice

2 8oz of imitation crab meat

1/2 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup of scallions

8oz of sour cream

1 can of evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups of Colby-jack cheese

1 1/2 cups of mozzarella cheese

1 cup of triple cheddar cheese

2 teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning

4 tablespoons of butter

Flour

Breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Pre-heat the oven to 350 and cook pasta according to package directions. Once pasta is cooked add to a bowl and add crab meat and sour cream. Stir to make sure pasta is covered.

Cut shrimp into bite sizes if wanted and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of Old Bay. In a medium pan heat two tablespoons of butter and cook shrimp. Season with salt and pepper.

Add to the bowl and mix. In the same pan heat the remaining amounts of butter and half the scallions. Cooke for about a minute then slowly begin adding the evaporated milk and cheeses. If the cheese is too runny add flour to thicken it up. Once cheese is completely melted add to the bowl and mix.

Pour mixture into a baking dish and top with additional cheese if wanted. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs and put in the oven for 15 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Top with the remaining scallions and enjoy.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].