The numbers are in

LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Hospital has tallied the numbers for the 2019 fiscal year showing that there were just over 55,000 emergency visits throughout the year and around 7,000 surgical patients.

“Most of the community knows Scotland Health Care Systems has been consumed with the COVID-19 crisis and pandemic,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System when speaking with Dave Wells from WLNC. “We wanted to provide highlights of 2019 to ensure the community knows we still provide good work from a health care perspective.

“We have also for the second time, been recognized for an A rating from leapfrog a nationally recognized quality organization, which we are extremely proud of,” continued Wood.

The hospital is also proud of its unified records system.

“We now have a unified records system,” said Wood. “We can now expedite patient records throughout the health care system,” said Wood, “We can also provide records externally to help with patient care when our patients are at other facilities throughout the state and nation.”

The full report is not online at this time, however, the 2018 report is. The most recent will be added to the site at a later time. To view the 2018 report residents can use the following link; https://www.scotlandhealth.org/-/media/scotlandhealth/documents/annual-report/807m_scotland_su19_2018annualreport.pdf.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]