LAURINBURG — As the school year gets closer, Scotland County Schools is working on ways to make the virtual learning easier to understand.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams spoke to the Board of Education about the remote learning handbook on Monday and had principals explain how they would be getting the information out to students and parents.

“What we’ve done when putting the remote plan together is we made sure that all the expectations that we talked about during our board meeting are addressed,” Williams said. “We have expectations for our staff from all levels, expectations for how to plan lessons as well as student expectations.”

The plan also included grading policies that have been adopted by the district and the types of professional development being offered.

One concern brought up by board members was that of the flexibility for parents. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson brought up that he has a kindergartner and both he and his wife work from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and wanted to know what would be in place to help those other parents who work as he does.

“There were two things we talked about with parents who would need that at a later time in the afternoon,” Williams said. “One of the things that principals thought was best was that afternoon time that after lunch where they contact parents to flex a couple of those days. Three of those days would be that 1 to 3 times but two of those days they would have those afternoon hours of seven or eight.”

Williams added that they also thought about having a teacher who would work those later hours rather than the normal school hours and put students whose parents needed the flexibility in that later class. Gibson also questioned that of attendance and accountability for students.

“The very first thing that we talked about that a teacher would have to do is to make sure they know the situation for every one of the children on their roster,” Williams said.

She went on to explain that those students who were able to get on with their teacher at the designated class time that they would have the attendance counted then but those who were unable to would have it counted during one-on-one time with the teacher.

