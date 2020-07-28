Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaurin Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle. Nothing was reported to be missing and the vehicle had been left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Richmond Street reported to the police department on Monday that a homemade utility trailer from the residence valued at $1,500.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had accessed their bank information and took $120 out from a cash app.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jacquan Sturvivent, 22, of McFarland Road was arrested Monday for an assault on a female warrant. He wasn’t given a bond.