Area seeing a spike in cases

LAURINBURG — A seventh death from the co0ronavirus was reported Monday by Scotland Health Care System, and numbers reported over the past few days have shown a spiking in the numbers of positive cases.

The numbers within Scotland County, however, are only a fraction of the health care systems’ numbers.

“It is important to remember all of the (health department) numbers reported are for Scotland County residents only,” said Kristen Patterson, health director at the Scotland County Health Department. “We can’t report cases, whether they be positive or death cases from another county.

“However,” continued Patterson, “the hospitals can because they serve individuals from different counties and states.”

The numbers that are collected by the health department are for Scotland County residents, whether they are currently in the county or elsewhere.

“As of today, we currently have 240 residents that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” said Patterson. “Of those cases, we have had two deaths and 194 residents that have recovered.”

The numbers from Scotland Memorial Hospital will always differ from those of the Health Department.

“At this time we have seen a total of 441 cases come through the hospital,” said Deon Cranford III, director of public relations. “These numbers are not just Scotland County residents, the numbers presented are from patients that have been treated at the hospital.

“We have had seven deaths due to the virus within the hospital system,” continued Cranford. “We also have eight patients and 13 employees quarantined.”

The seventh death reported by the hospital system was an 80-year-old man who resided outside the county.

