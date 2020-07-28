Swivl Robot coming to class

“In part of this process we solicited feedback from our teachers and we asked them what were the obstacles that they identified that was very hard for them to overcome. One of the main ones that was spoke of was the fact that in remote learning you’re tethered to the screen in front of you.” — Kevin Combs

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools will be starting the school year off online, but the virtual learning could look different than it did at the end of last school year.

During the Scotland County Board of Education’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Director of Instructional Technology Kevin Combs spoke to the board on the Swivl Robot. The technology creates a hands-free, motion tracking and wireless connection to provide an experience more similar to being in the classroom.

“As you heard in a lot of the conversations we talk about what virtual classrooms will look like,” Combs said. “We solicited feedback from our teachers and we asked them what were the obstacles that they identified that was very hard for them to overcome. One of the main ones that were spoken of was the fact that in remote learning you’re tethered to the screen in front of you.”

Combs explained that it can be very confining to students for their teachers to teach and teachers were unable to utilize their classroom space.

The Swivl can move 360 degrees, holds an iPad and has a microphone the instructor would wear around their neck that includes a tracker for the Swivl to move with them.

“What this does is it now frees me up to utilize my SmartBoard if I’m designing anchor charts it allows me to do that,” Combs said. “I’m far away from the machine and they’re able to hear me with clarity and if I wasn’t using it I’d have to yell back to my machine to make sure students could hear me.”

Combs gave several examples of what the classroom can look like with for the teachers and had South Johnson Elementary teacher Chaka Davis-Smith teach a class to show what it could look like.

“This will free up our teacher’s hands and give them the opportunity to utilize their teaching skill set which they are used to,” Combs said. “And try to make it as close as possible to a legitimate teacher-student interaction while utilizing something as impersonal as distance-learning and video conferencing.”

The equipment does come at a cost with the Swivl device costing $659 along with the stand and iPad. The devices are currently backlogged with a four to six-week wait for delivery.

“We don’t want to utilize this device and then when remote learning is over with we now have a very expensive paperweight on top of our desks,” Combs said. “We want to explore other ways that we can utilize this outside of remote learning … the teachers will also be able to sit in their room and record a session that is not necessarily live so they would be able to do a session that they can just put in archives to help a student out.”

Other ideas for use of the Swivl are in small groups to create videos for presentations the pass it to another group or it could allow for teachers who in evaluation had several things to work on to practice to improve.

“When we talk about the students who go to the suspension centers instead of piling up a packet of work for them, they will be able to actually view the class they have been suspended form while they’re in the suspension center,” Combs said.

Through talking with principals there would be around 283 Swivl’s needed and would cost close to $300,000.

“From the savings that we’ve incurred from this past year of not having things like curriculum review week, we have textbook money available,” Combs said. “There is some CARES Act money available we will not be requesting to have any money released from general funds or local funds. This will be something that we do have the money for if we get your approval to go forward.”

The board unanimously agreed to allow for the administration to move forward with the devices and to begin negotiating a contract.

