Scotland County Memorial Library is playing matchmaker

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library staff is doing something a little different to attract patrons back in the doors of the library — a blind date.

The library is now offering “Blind Date with a Book” program for teens, young adults or anyone who enjoys young adult fiction.

“We’ve got horror, a lot of fantasy and a few sports books, so we have a wide mix,” said Circulation Coordinator Connor Warren. “We’re hoping people who want to shake up their reading will find something that they like.”

The books are completely covered and offer only a drawing or a quote to convince readers to pick it off the shelf, with no notion to the author or even the genre.

”I’ve seen it done before in bookstores, who do it for classics or trying to get readers into different genres,” Warren said. ”So I decided, instead of getting rid of the material through a sale I thought to try and get people back into the library, try to get people reading during the summer since our program was shuttered and I thought it could be fun.”

The books are free but there is a limit to one book per patron. The books come from the library’s shelves similar to the books for sale in the library.

”Every so often we go through the stacks and, if something hasn’t circulated in I think five years or has a very low number of circulations, we’ll just remove it to make room,” Warren said. “We went through and we had some in a series so we didn’t include those.”

The library is also allowing people to come into the building for longer periods. Originally, when restrictions allowed places to re-open and the library opened back up to the public, patrons were only allowed in the library for 30 minutes, but now the time-frame has been moved up to an hour.

