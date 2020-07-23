Bringing literature and nature together

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has a new installation to encourage both literature and exercise in the community.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation and the Scotland County Memorial Library partnered together to add a StoryWalk to the Bridge Creek trail at the James L. Morgan Complex on Turnpike Road. The trail features a scavenger hunt and a fairy-theme poem.

“The StoryWalk is for adults, kids and families,” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. “It’s the best of both worlds by combining literature and exercise since the trail is a mile and a half.”

Knight added that the poem running through the walk is themed to match this year’s Summer Reading Program, which has been moved online due to COVID-19.

“A lot of libraries have started doing StoryWalks to get the programming out of just the library and helping get people out in nature,” Knight said. “We want to keep this going and we’ll change the theme with the season … we also hope to have our Trails and Tales again out at Bridge Creek once restrictions are lifted.”

Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley added that he hopes that patrons will be able to enjoy time together outside of their home during the pandemic as well as years to come with this project.

“While literacy is beyond our normal scope of work within our department, there was no perceivable downside to partnering with the Public Library on this initiative,” Maley said. “This program will take a holistic approach to the well-being of our county citizens — mentally, from a literacy standpoint and physically, from an outdoor perspective walking the nature trail.”

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and have been installed in all 50 states and 12 countries.

The Bridge Creek trail is located at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg next to the Scotland Place.

