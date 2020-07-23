Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Midland Way reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole their iWatch and $260 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

WILLIAMSON — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible larceny of a Polaris Ranger 500 that was last seen in the Dunc Pate and X Way Road area on Saturday.

Shooting

MARSTON — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Trol Road Tuesday. The resident reported that unknown persons fired gunshots into the home. No one was injured in the incident.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had shot into the residence which was occupied by three adults and two juveniles. No injuries were reported and there is a person of interest. The investigation is still on-going.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Green, 27, of Tara Drive was arrested Wednesday for assault on a female. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Nowland, 41, of McColl, South Carolina was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in court in Scotland County. He was given a $100.