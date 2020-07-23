State Farm receives money for Church Community Services

LAURINBURG — Like the famous jingle says, “State Farm is there,” and this time the local agency is helping out Church Community Services of Scotland County.

CCS recently received $500 from the Laurinburg State Farm Office as part of the Good Neighbor Community Fund. Agent Danny Caddell said that local agents could apply for the money, so he made the application and was approved for CCS.

“Here at State Farm, being a good neighbor is more than just a slogan,” Caddell said. “We really do want to be good community neighbors and this is just a way of being who we say we are.”

State Farm also gave a $2 billion dividend credit to auto customers because of the virus and many not being on the road as much as before.

Vince Bateman, the coordinator of client services for Church Community Services, accepted the check from the State Farm team on Thursday and spoke about how grateful they were for donations.

“We’re just so appreciative and extremely grateful to the State Farm Laurinburg office,” Bateman said. “Danny’s group has been so giving to our community in so many ways over so many years. We’re just delighted to be included in their generosity and we thank them so much.”

Bateman said the money will likely go towards the non-profit’s utility program, which helps those in need be able to pay their utility bills. The extra money will be especially helpful as Gov. Roy Cooper has said he no longer plans to extend the order for Executive Order 124, which prohibits utilities from being disconnected for customers who are unable to pay.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].