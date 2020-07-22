Substation in city goes ka-boom!

LAURINBURG — A malfunction in the city’s new power substation led to an explosion and fire which left a good chunk of the city without power for a short period of time on Tuesday.

Crews arrived on the scene at Hall Street around 4:20 p.m. to battle the blaze. The fire took around 20 minutes to get under control and power was only out to customers in part of the city for several minutes.

“We’re extremely thankful that no one was injured or hurt in what was an extremely dangerous event,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “And we’re thankful for our electric crews for quickly getting the circuit cut off and for our fire and rescue that was on the scene.”

The substation, which has only been operational for a few weeks, was designed to spread the demand of the city’s existing power system and officials are unclear as to what exactly malfunctioned and caused the accident.

Nichols said that, currently, the substation is being looked at by engineers to get a full assessment done for insurance to determine what happened and what was faulty.

He added that the equipment should still be covered under warranty.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].