LAURINBURG — Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church will be giving Scotland County residents another chance to participate in free COVID-19 testing.

“We have partnered up with the Department of Social Services and Goshen Medical Center to bring more free testing to residents,” said Pastor Michael Leak.” We will be doing the testing in a drive-thru fashion so those participating do not have to leave their vehicles.

Residents wishing to participate should call the church at 910-276-7795.

“Anyone that calls the church should be sure to leave their name and phone number if no one answers,” said Leak. “I will call them back as soon as possible.

Those needing forms can pick them up at the church or they can be delivered if need be,” continued Leak.

Testing will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church is located at 439 Stewartsville Road.

“Those being tested should bring some form of identification,” said Leak. “When arriving at the church drivers will see the cones set up and will be directed through towards the test site.

“If someone is wanting to be tested but is not able to pre-register in time, I would still recommend them to come,” said Leak. “I do not foresee them turning anyone away.

