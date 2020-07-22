Sheriff’s Office loses four deputies

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office lost several of its deputies in the past few days to other law enforcement agencies.

Two deputies are moving to the Sanford Police Department, while another two will be moving to the Hamlet Police Department.

Former Scotland County Capt. Mikey Woods is moving to the Sanford Police Department, stating that the main reason was because of better pay.

“You can go anywhere around here and make more than what we make at the Sheriff’s Office,” Woods said. “I was a captain, but now I’m going somewhere to start at the bottom of the totem pole making exactly what I was making here.”

In the past, Sheriff Ralph Kersey has spoken on these issues. stating that he doesn’t blame them for going elsewhere for higher pay.