HEAT SET ON HIGH

LAURINBURG — Mother Nature is all but flinging fireballs at the Eastern Seaboard, and the Scotland County region is directly in her line of fire.

“We are for sure on the warmer side of normal,” said Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “It is already the hottest time of the year. which makes this especially amplified.

“It also amplifies health concerns and the threat of heat-related injuries for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.”

Taking precautions is ultra-important for those forced to work outside.

“We are trying to give the guys the opportunity to come in an hour early if they choose so that they can take advantage of the lower temperatures,” said Tyrone Smith, the city of Laurinburg’s streets and storm water supervisor. “I also try to plan ahead and have the next day lined up so they have an idea of what they should prepare for.

“The guys take water breaks when they need to; I really try to stress for them to stay hydrated,” added Smith. “We have electrolyte drinks in the office, as well, and we all pitch in to buy bottled water. We also keep coolers of ice on the trucks for the crew.”

According to Hartfield, taking breaks in the air-conditioning can help prevent heat-related illnesses as well.

“Air-conditioning is great for your health. If someone is doing manual labor outdoors, just a five-minute break to let their body cool down helps reduce the chances of heat illnesses,” said Hartfield. “It’s worse on days when it does not cool off at night, when people would normally have the opportunity to enjoy the cool down and let their body get back to normal.”

Smith says he is OK with his guys taking breaks when they need to.

“I don’t have a problem with the guys alternating and taking breaks so they can sit in the truck and take advantage of the air conditioning,” said Smith.

Looking ahead, it doesn’t look like Scotland County has any chance of a much-needed cooldown.

“We have a better chance of storms on Friday,” said Hartfield. “The storms will provide more clouds, which could help block the sun and potentially cool things off a little. The next two weeks we will continue to see higher than normal temperatures.

“(Thursday) will be the hottest this week so far,” continued Hartfield. “We are looking at temperatures between 96 to 98 degrees with a heat index of 106. What people need to understand is, these temperatures are recorded in a shaded area. The heat is intensified when in direct sunlight. The heat index in direct sunlight can range from 110 to 120.”

Most of the storms in the state have been more to the West according to Hartfield.

“We are seeing more of the patchy isolated storms in this area due to the temperature,” said Hartfield. “This is because the temperatures aloft are hot as well. We tend to see more storms when the air above the clouds is cooler and the temperatures down below are higher.

“It is important for everyone to remember to hydrate, stay in ventilated areas and try to stay out of direct sunlight as much as possible,” continued Hartfield. “Each has its own way of helping prevent heat illness but it is important to do all not just one.”

