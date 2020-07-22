Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lincoln Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their motor vehicle and stole a purse with $25 cash and debit cards. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their motor vehicle and stole a wallet with $150. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hickory Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole a flashlight valued at $15 and a house key. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a Taurus 9mm handgun valued at $276. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Gill Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a window air-conditioning unit, guitar amp and four guitars totaling $1,150.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their residence and stole a 50-inch TV, assorted jewelry and assorted medication totaling $429.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Wood Way reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons set fire to the inside of their vehicle causing $5,000 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Rodney White, 44, of Stewartsville Road was arrested Tuesday for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Damon Ward, 26, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday for a fugitive warrant out of Cumberland County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and felony possession of stolen goods. He was given a $75,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 41, of Todd Circle was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding larceny warrant. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Joshua Grooms, 33, of Lees Mill Road was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants for felony larceny and conspiracy. He was given a $5,000 bond.