City Council discusses IEJ’s future

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council suffered some technical difficulties during its meeting on Tuesday with the audio going out 40 minutes into the meeting.

Those watching live noticed that, while the video was continuing, the audio cut out. City officials later stated that the AV system went out and needed to be restarted.

The original live video, which can be watched on the city’s Facebook page, was ended and a new one started once the system was up and running again allowing the meeting to continue as normal.

Before the audio went out the council had discussed the future of I. Ellis Johnson Elementary.

Mayor Jim Willis, Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans and Councilmember Don Rainer all have visited the school, as well as spoken with members of the county commissioners and school board about the future of the school as it merges with South Scotland to form South Johnson this year.

“We did meet at Johnson, walked through the school and looked at some possibilities,” Rainer said. “The county, the school board and the city need to come together.”

Rainer presented the idea that each of the entities is a part of buying and operating the facility. The idea was to have the county maintain the building, have the city come in and pay for some of the employees for the facility and the school board could bring in people for events.

“I’m delighted that there is a conversation being had,” Willis said. “But my takeaway was it really is primarily a school board county deal …their discussion really went much farther afield than recreation. They were talking about the health department and social services and all kinds of potential uses.”

Willis added the building isn’t in bad shape and the gym in also in good shape. His idea was that the city could facilitate knocking down the two condemned buildings on the property.

“We need recreation there is no doubt about that,” Rainer said. “I think the recreation will help solve the police crime rates a lot and drop it down and it would get a lot of kids off the streets.”

While the entire conversation was informal for the council there was an agreement that the conversation should be continued.

“The next big step is the county and school board,” Willis said. “I think what they were wanting to hear is what I hear council saying, that we’re willing to partner and explore possibilities.”

In other business:

— The council voted 4-1 to allow chickens inside the city limits with permits and a limit on the number of chickens allowed.

—The council also voted unanimously to approve a budget amendment for a police vehicle that had been budgeted in the 2019-20 budget but didn’t arrive before the start of the new fiscal year.

