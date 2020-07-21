‘Strike at the Wind’ goes online

PEMBROKE — For a limited time, fans of the outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind!” will have an opportunity to relive the beloved play online.

The drama returned this past July to its roots at the Lumbee Tribal Cultural Center. For three nights, an energetic cast performed the play to a sold-out crowd. Plans to perform the drama outdoors again this summer were halted because of COVID-19 and related restrictions on large gatherings.

For the first time, the performance will be widely available online to the public as a virtual performance. The recording can be accessed on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Givens Performing Arts Center’s website or social media sites.

“Strike at the Wind!” was first performed in 1976 at the Adolph Dial Amphitheater overlooking the scenic Country Club Lake. It continued for 20 seasons, ending in 1996. The play returned in 1999 and 2007 and was revived again in 2017 and 2018 on stage at the Givens Performing Arts Center. “

“Strike the Wind!” tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865 and chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother.

The last three performances were directed by Jonathan Drahos, associate professor and director of Theatre at UNCP. It was a collaboration between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

For information about the upcoming online event, visit uncp.edu/gpac.