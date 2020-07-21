Looking ahead to Nov. 3

LAURINBURG — With upcoming elections now a little more than three months away, Scotland County residents will be seeing a few changes to the usual way of casting a ballot.

“For the 2020 general election we will be practicing the 6-foot social distancing requirements and all precinct officials will work behind a sneeze guard — they will wear facemasks and face shields, along with gloves,” said Dell Parker, Scotland County Elections director. “Each voter who does not have a facemask will be offered one and they will be given their own pen to use for signing all required documents and to be used for voting.

“The voter will be allowed to keep the pen or drop it in a box upon leaving the precinct,” continued Parker. “After each voter, the voting booths will be cleaned and sanitized before the next voter is allowed to use that booth.”

Residents who have not registered to vote can still do so in a safe manner.

“We currently have a drop-box outside of our office with blank voter registration forms that a person can pick up at their convenience and mail back,” said Parker. “Also, someone can call us at 910-277-2595 and we will mail a blank voter registration form to them. The deadline for voter registration is 5 p.m. on Oct. 9.”

Absentee voting is also still an option for those who may not want to brave the polling stations.

“Absentee voting by mail has been offered in North Carolina for many years and this year is no different,” said Parker. “If a voter wants to vote by mail they can print an absentee request form from the State Board of Elections website or call us and we will mail them the required form.

“Once the form is completed it can be mailed to 231 E. Cronly St., Suite 305, Laurinburg, NC 28352,” continued Parker. “We will process the form and, once the ballots are available (Sept. 4), we will begin mailing the ballots.”

Early voting will be held from Oct. 15-31 at the Annex conference room at the East Cronly address.

“One-Stop early voting hours will be finalized at the Elections Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 3,” said Parker.

All seven precincts will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“The health and safety of our precinct workers and the voters will be a top priority,” said Parker. “Though facemasks are not required for the voters, they are encouraged and will be provided to any voter that does not have one.”

