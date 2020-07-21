Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Fourth Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their storage unit and stole a four-wheeler and other items valued at $840.
LAURINBURG —A resident of McCarter Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that someone had broken into their motor vehicle and stole assorted debit cards.
Vandalism
LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had caused $300 to their door frame.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Mary Bryant, 73, of Turnpike Road was arrested Monday for larceny. She was released on a written promise to appear.
LAURINBURG — DeAngelo Terry, 25, of Fourth Street was arrested Monday for larceny. He was given a $1,500 bond.