COMMUNITY TESTING

WAGRAM — Community outreach is on the forefront of many minds while everyone continues to endure the new normal and complications the COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring.

“In this season we are grateful that we can continue being the church, even in unordinary ways,” said Darell “BJ” Gibson, pastor at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church.

The church served as the host of a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site on Saturday.

“Some argue the need for testing, but we think people deserve to know,” said Gibson. “Thus, we are grateful that because of the sacrifice and partnership of so many; we were able to provide COVID-19 testing to nearly 300 people on Saturday.

“Communities of color in the state and those of low socioeconomic background have long had less access to good medical care,” continued Gibson, “leading to much worse health outcomes. Recognizing the impact COVID-19 has on all, but especially those with a lack of resources, the overwhelming number of those uninsured and underinsured are facing, we found it necessary to offer this free testing site.”

Testing was not the only thing being offered during the event on Saturday.

“As residents arrived they verified registration and went through pre-screening with our nurse’s aide ministry team,” said Gibson. “Afterwards Goshen Medical administered tests while Scotland County Health Department gave away free masks, resource material and other items.

“Our church also gave away nonperishable food items to offer support,” said Gibson.

The event took a group effort and everyone worked together to make it a success.

“Special thanks to Rev. Reginald and Dr. Roxie Wells (president of Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital),” said Gibson, “She along with her husband recognized the need and helped make the connection for this needed service.

“I would also like to thank the following people,” continued Gibson, “trustee James McPhatter, sister Stephanie Y. Littles, Nazareth Nurses Aide Ministry members,sisters Kasey Crooms, Cynthia Ingram, Shirley Leach, sister Kristen Patterson, the staff of Scotland County Health Department, Deputy Reggie McPhatter of Scotland County Sheriff Office, the Staff of Goshen Medical Center, Albert Brown and Marcus Parker.”

The Health Department recommends using any type of mask along with wearing them correctly and always while in public at this time.

“This is to help reduce yours and others risk of contracting or spreading the virus,” said Kathie Cox, healthy communities coordinator for Scotland County Health Department, “whether one has symptoms or are asymptomatic (meaning having no symptoms). We encourage the public to be aware and use precautions.

“Since COVID-19 is a public health issue we ordered masks along with hand sanitizer in bulk for outreach purposes knowing there could be shortages and that people would need them,” continued Cox. “Public Health strives to promote safety, awareness, prevention and education on many health issues and currently felt providing masks would ensure participants would use them if they had them readily available.”

Over 200 packets that included educational materials on COVID-19 were distributed at the event on Saturday.

“We also handed out pamphlets on our programs and services, heat-related illness, a package of hand sanitizer with face mask and fans were provided to all who participated in the COVID-19 Testing event,” said Cox.

Wearing a mask properly is said to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“There are masks that may be safer than others,” said Cox, “however for the general public as long as you are using the masks correctly (meaning covering the mouth and nose), this will help reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

“Scotland County Health Department’s mission is to “promote quality health through education, disease prevention and control, preparedness and environmental protection.” continued Cox. “Public Health is an important part of everyday life and we provide resources that are important to everyone’s health and well-being.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]