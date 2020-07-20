Man arrested for human trafficking

Was staying at a motel with a 16-year-old female

LAURINBURG — Police here responded to a call on Saturday to check on the well-being of a minor, but the case quickly became much more serious.

At about 10:45 p.m., Laurinburg police officers arrived at Quality Inn on Jameson Inn Court and made contact with Darrell Brown, 54, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was renting a room there.

Upon further investigation, it was learned that Brown had traveled to Laurinburg in an effort to meet up with a 16-year-old juvenile that he had previously met on social media.

Police found that the 16-year-old was present in the room and had been staying with Brown for three days.

“Also it was learned that Darrell Brown had been supplying alcohol and drugs to the 16-year-old female juvenile and having sexual intercourse with (her),” said Lt. Detective Jeremy White.

He added that the juvenile was unharmed.

Brown was arrested and charged with three counts of human trafficking and booked into jail under a $225.000 secured bond.

