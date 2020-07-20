Larceny

LAURINBURG — The Speedway location on Church Street reported Friday that a phone charger valued at $50 had been stolen.

LAURINBURG — The Speedway location on Main Street reported Saturday that multiple cartons of cigarettes, valued at $12,000, had been taken. There are four persons on interest and the case remains under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A resident on Ashley Drive reported to police on Saturday that mail had been taken from the mailbox.

Break-in

LAURINBURG — A business owner on South Main Street reported to police someone had broken into their business and took assorted building materials and household items valued at $100. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident on Plaza Road reported to police on Friday that someone had broken into their vehicle and took a cell phone charger and assorted clothing valued at $30. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident on Hall Street reported to police on Saturday that someone had broken into their vehicle and took a backpack containing pants and a T-shirt, all valued at $900. The vehicle was unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident on Dickson Street reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into their vehicle. Nothing was taken, but the suspect was described as a juvenile male. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident on Sunset Drive reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into their vehicle and took a purse valued at $15. The case remains under investigation.

Forgery

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to police on Friday that a suspect had created a fake deed to victim’s residence. The incident remains under investigation with a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Albert White, 22, of Knox Street, was arrested Friday on a warrant for cyberstalking and larceny. He was released on a $2,500.00 unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Bryant, 34, of Laurel Hill, was arrested Friday on a warrant for assault on a female, injury to personal property and battery on an unborn child, He was remanded under no bond due to domestic.

LAURINBURG — Tyquan Brown, 32, of Laurinburg, was arrested on Saturday on a warrant for assault on a female and trespassing. He was remanded under no bond due to domestic.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Carter, 67, of McGirts Bridge Road, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was remanded under a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gary Freeman, 59, of Park Drive, was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct. He was remanded under a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kevin Purvis, 33, of Andrew Jackson Highway, was arrested Saturday under a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Thomas Spencer, 55, of Raleigh Street and Kathy Shepherd, 57, of Second Street, both were charged Sunday with larceny and breaking or entering. Both were remanded under a $2,500 bond each.