IN HER MEMORY

LAURINBURG — A mother’s promise to her child is sacred, and Laura Fedak isn’t about to break a promise she made to her daughter Madison, who was just 7 years old when she lost a courageous, 18-month battle with osteosarcoma in December 2019.

“Live Like Madison, Inc. was created out of a promise I made to Madison,” Laura said. “I promised her that I would continue the fight she so bravely fought for a year and a half and I would do all I could to make sure no other family had to live this nightmare.”

During her short life, Madison touched numerous people — either with her contagious laughter or her selfless dedication to the community through Relay For Life.

Recently, the Live Like Madison group held a pair of blood drives that brought in a total of 131 units with the capability of affecting 393 lives.

Because of that success, the group has planned another blood drive for Aug. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. — an event that already has its slots filled.

“We are hoping that, because the slots filled so quickly, Red Cross will recognize this and add more slots,” Laura said.

Live Like Madison is also looking to schedule a blood drive in October close to Madison’s 8th birthday on Oct. 14, and her mother said the group plans to “make it a BIG birthday celebration.”

“Our blood drives focus on giving back, which is what Madison did on a daily basis,” Laura added. “She didn’t spend a lot of money to make people happy, she just made sure you felt special.

“Once Madison began chemo and her cell counts would drop, the blood transfusions were what would help her recover so quickly,” Laura said. “She asked me once if I would donate blood to help other children because she was too young to do it. And that was her … .always thinking about others. We decided, as a board, to hold as many blood drives as we can, and we are scheduling them so that the donors who donated at our last blood drive will be ready to donate at our next one.”

Big event looms

Despite the importance of the blood drives, Live Like Madison has its sights set on bigger events.

The first will be the group’s first-ever Live Like Madison Golf Tournament that will carry the theme of “Teed Off About Pediatric Cancer.” The tournament will be played at Scotch Meadows Golf Course on Oct. 24 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start.

“We are super excited about this,” said Michelle Buhler, a Live Like Madison board member. “The funds raised at this event will go towards pediatric cancer research to help find a cure.”

Of course, plans for the tournament could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. But for now, things are a go.

The event will be a Captain’s Choice format with four team members, and there will be numerous extras — including a Madison’s Super Band for $20 per player, which gets the golfer a mulligan, entry in the closest-to-the-pin contest on all par 3 holes, entry into the longest drive contest, entry into the hole-in-one contests, use of Madison’s Drive on Hole No. 18 and entry into the Crazy Putt Contest.

The field for the tournament will be open only to the first 144 golfers; the fee will be $100 per player.

There are also sponsorships available for businesses, organizations and individuals. Those levels include:

— Flockstar Platinum ($5,000), which will include golf cart, gift pack, lunch, refreshments, awards banquet dinner, silent auction entry and tournament T-shirts for four. Also will be plaque recognition, hole sponsor sign, four Nike Dri-Fit shirts, social media recognition and a dozen golf balls per person.

— Flockstar Gold ($2,500), which will include golf cart, gift pack, lunch, refreshments, awards banquet dinner, silent auction entry and tournament T-shirts for four. Also will be plaque recognition, hole sponsor sign, four Polo shirts, social media recognition and a one-dozen golf balls per person.

— Flockstar Silver ($1,000), which will include golf cart, gift pack, lunch, refreshments, awards banquet dinner, silent auction entry and tournament T-shirts for two. Also will be plaque recognition, hole sponsor sign, two Polo shirts, social media recognition and one sleeve of golf balls each for two.

— Flockstar Bronze ($500), which will include sponsor sign on putting green, T-shirt and social media recognition, dinner and silent auction invitation for two and one tournament T-shirt.

— Friends of the Flock ($250), which will include sponsor sign on putting green, T-shirt and social media recognition, dinner and silent auction invitation for one, and one tournament T-shirt.

For a sponsorship registration form or information, go online to www.livelikemadison.org or email to [email protected]

An emotional journey

“Honestly, these past 6-1/2 months have been hard,” Laura said. “Knowing I am not going to hear her call my name or cuddle with her at night … it’s tough. I feel so many emotions all at the same time, and it’s because of the mission of Madison’s foundation that I can add ‘proud’ to that list.”

Along with those emotions are Laura’s memories of a daughter who changed the lives of many.

“Madison rallied a team, some might call it an army, to battle with her and they are all still here,” Laura said. “I want people to talk about her and share pictures or stories because she made a difference. She impacted people in ways that I can only hope to do, and she did it in seven short years.

“I never want people to forget who Madison is and what she stood for, and for that reason, each event we plan is aimed at keeping her memory alive.”

After all, it was a promise.

