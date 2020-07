Staff photos by JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

Shyfire Williams and Lillie Taylor showed off some of the items they had for sale at their tent on Hwy. 401 South in Laurinburg. This is part of a family-owned business that travels to different towns to sell their merchandise. In their tent they have dresses, face masks, hats as well as Black Lives Matter apparel. The women said some of the money made may go to local charities, depending on the situation.