School board takes on a virtual learning plan

LAURINBURG — As virtual learning will continue for Scotland County students, the school board heard about the plan for remote learning on Monday.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams presented the plan to the board previously at the Committee of the Whole meeting and will be sending it to the state.

“The actual purpose of the remote learning plan was just to address the five days of remote learning at the beginning of the year,” Williams said. “But if we start the year back remotely, this could be something that encompasses all our remote learning to make sure we’re not in the same place we were back in March.”

One of the parts of the plan was to have teachers back in their classroom so that they have access to all the materials and the boards.

“They should be in the building by all means,” said Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks. “They should be in the building unless, like Mr. Singletary said, they have a health problem. It can be monitored and kids are familiar with the surroundings and supplies are readily available. The learning environment makes a difference.”

Board member Darrel “B.J.” Gibson added that it was all about flexibility because teachers are being put in a vulnerable space by being in the schools.

But flexibility can cause issues between students and teachers. Williams added it has caused a lot of concern at the beginning of virtual learning because the teachers were on at different times each week. But in the plan now it states there has to be a consistent schedule for every day and to follow the student’s schedule as close as possible.

The remote learning plan has a lot more expectations in it for students this time since the school now has a background with more virtual learning.

“School is from 8 to 3, and during that time you have to be online,” Williams said. “We have to let our students know you aren’t getting a PC-19 or a WC-19 this time, you are getting grades. We’re really going to have to get the word out to parents that this is the school day, these are the times your student has to be online and this is their school day.”

Williams added that good quality teaching must be going on and that students are expected to be learning.

The board also discussed having more flexibility for EC students as deemed necessary from the IEP team and the parent to be allowed in the classroom.

The motion to add the flexibility to the plan was unanimously passed and agreed to have the plan submitted to the state with the changes requested.

