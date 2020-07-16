Retiring teacher isn’t finished yet

LAUREL HILL — After working in the school district for 28.5 years, Leslie Knauss has decided to retire. But she’s not done teaching just yet.

Knauss has taught Scotland County elementary school students at Central Primary School, I. Ellis Johnson and Laurel Hill elementary schools over the years, with many of her years teaching being at Laurel Hill.

“Most of my teaching has been in the kindergarten setting,” Knauss said. “It always surprises me when a young adult recognizes me as their former teacher and shares fond memories of their time in class. Kindergarten was a long time ago.”

As Knauss was getting closer to the 30-year mark she began looking at options for teaching in the future after retirement from a public school. So when an opportunity arose at a private school, she chose to pursue the position.

“I want to continue teaching and impacting students, just in another setting,” Knauss said. “I’m not ready to leave the profession.”

Knauss did say that the one thing she’ll miss the most about being in the school system was the relationships she’s built with her colleagues.

“I am thankful for the friendships built over the years,” Knauss said. “I am thankful for the opportunities given to learn and grow in our profession as we do what is best for students.”

She added some advice for the younger generation of teachers that have just begun their teaching journey to help them not only grow as a teacher but also help grow their students.

“Ask for help, accept advice from colleagues, work as a team, contributing and receiving ideas, reflect daily,” Knauss said. “This is how you continue to grow your students … always be reflective, keep your sense of humor, never stop looking for opportunities to further your knowledge and grow as an educator in order to impact your students.”

Knauss is one of the district’s 24 retiring staff this year. Superintendent Ron Hargrave, who will also be leaving the district later this year, had a statement about all this year’s retirees.

“I’ve always heard that you can replace the position but not the people,” Hargrave said. “This never proves to be more true when you’re talking about a group of retirees that work in public education. Their dedication, their compassion, and their love for children is unmatched.”

