Rescue groups take 46 beagles from home

MOORESVILLE — Two rescue groups worked together to retrieve 46 beagles from a home where a man said he had become overwhelmed trying to take care of the dogs.

Triangle Beagle Rescue and Piedmont Animal Rescue worked together to get the dogs out of the Iredell County home, news sources reported Tuesday.

Jason Benge with Piedmont Animal Rescue in Mooresville said he received a call to help a hunter who bred and raised beagles.

“He’s been doing this for many, many years and as his health declined, he still felt like he could do this and it just got too overwhelming him,” Benge said.

Rescuers said they found 46 purebred beagles, some as young as eight weeks and as old as about 11.

“Most of them were in pretty good shape. There were a few that were pretty emaciated,” Benge said. “With 46 dogs you can’t get them all the vet care they all necessarily need.”

Fifteen of the beagles are in Raleigh with Triangle Beagle Rescue and will soon be ready for adoption. Another 25 went to a All 4 Paws, a rescue in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina, while the rest stayed at Piedmont Animal Rescue.