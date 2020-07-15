Woman pleads guilty to fatally hitting child with car

CAROLINA BEACH (AP) — A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally hitting a one-year-old with her car last year.

Heather Ligotino entered a conditional discharge guilty plea Tuesday to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, The Wilmington StarNews reported.

District Attorney Spokeswoman Samantha Dooies said Ligotino’s charge will be dismissed if she completes “12 months of unsupervised probation and 150 hours of community service.”

Ligatino struck one-year-old Cora Kruger and her grandmother Catherine Hagelstein at an intersection in Carolina Beach on March 22, 2019.

Cora was killed and Hagelstein sustained non-life threatening injuries.