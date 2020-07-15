A family tradition lives on

LAURINBURG — Traditions run deep in many families, and this holds true with the Dial family of Wagram … in the form of produce.

While driving down Church Street, residents may notice a pile of tomatoes and watermelon set up in the Kimbrell’s parking lot at the corner of Biggs Street. What may just seem to be a pop-up produce stand, it is actually also a way to honor the man who started this tradition for the family.

“We owe everything we do to my late husband Morris Dial — Jerry Dial, which is what almost everyone knew him by,” said Pauline Dial. “We will continue to try and keep it going.”

Dial lost her husband in October 2018.

“This is what he loved and he was passionate about it,” said Dial.

All of the vegetables are grown locally and taken care of by Dial and her family.

“It is truly a family effort,” said Dial. “We work together to keep it going.

“We have had good luck with a lot of our vegetables this year,” continued Dial, “but we’ve also had some not-so-good luck with others.”

A variety of vegetables and fruits can be purchased at the little produce stand most mornings.

”We plant tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, potatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, peas, butter beans, Okra and corn,” said Dial. “We sell most of them … except what I give away.

“For the most part we have tomatoes, corn, watermelon and cantaloupe on hand when we are out here,” continued Dial “However, the corn is running low at the moment. We will have more, but it will be coming slow until more of the crops are ready.”

She said that, in the winter, the family plants collards, mustard greens and turnips.

The Dial family is proof that traditions can continue on through generations.

“My children, grandkids and a few friends work on the garden together and take care of it,” said Dial. “It takes a lot of hard work, time, energy — and most of all is patience and faith in God.”

