LAURINBURG — The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has caused Scotland County Parks and Recreation to cancel its sports leagues for the spring and summer, forcing the organization to look towards different opportunities to get the community involved.

From geocaching to a backyard campout, Parks and Recreation have brought new ideas to the community and now are looking into a cornhole league.

“We’ve been thinking of ways for the community to participate in recreational sports in their leisure time as seen on TV most recently,” said Athletic Programs Supervisor Edmund Locklear. “This sport can be played during the pandemic because it’s easier to practice social distancing.”

A flyer about the league was posted via Facebook to get input from the community on the idea and attracted positive comments about to the idea.

”We have had a lot of interest so far from Facebook shares and community members emailing asking questions,” Locklear said. “Parks and Recreation has not had a cornhole league before but we do have experience with cornhole tournaments through our Senior Games.”

Now, Locklear is asking for people to sign up for the tournaments and registration will be beginning soon. He added that, hopefully, the community will spread the word through social media and word of mouth and those who participate will bring friends and family.

” Hopefully with enough of interest the recreation program will implement more tournaments and offer in fall and spring seasons,” Locklear said.

Locklear added that a pickleball league is currently being worked on, as many have already begun using the pickleball courts again. More information should be released next week on the project.

For information or questions, contact Edmund Locklear at elockler@scotlandcounty.org.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.